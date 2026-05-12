'Revenge of the Nerds' Actor Donald Gibb Dead at 71

Donald Gibb -- best known for playing the lovable brute "Ogre" in the "Revenge of the Nerds" franchise -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Gibbs' son, Travis, tells TMZ ... Donald passed Tuesday evening due to health complications. He says he died at his home in Texas, where he was surrounded by family, including his kids, who loved him deeply.

We're told his death was not sudden, as Donald had been battling ongoing health issues.

Travis and his family tells us ... Donald loved the Lord and his family, friends and fans with all his heart, and they ask for prayers and privacy during this difficult time. They add that their father will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Donald became a cult icon in the 1980s thanks to his role as the intimidating --but oddly endearing -- fraternity brother in "Revenge of the Nerds" as well as its sequels. His towering presence and comedic timing made "Ogre" one of the most memorable characters in the franchise.

Beyond that breakout role, Gibb built a steady career in film and television, appearing in projects like "Bloodsport," "U.S. Marshals," and "Hancock." He often played tough-guy roles, leaning into his imposing stature, but those who worked with him knew him as a kind and down-to-earth person off-screen.

Donald was 71.