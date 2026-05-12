Kim Zolciak Enjoys PDA-Filled Date Night With Kyle Mowitz After Exes Hang Out

Kim Zolciak doesn’t seem too bothered by whatever’s going on in ex Kroy Biermann’s personal life ... because she’s fully locked in on her own romance these days

Check out the pics -- Kim was spotted packing on the PDA with boyfriend Kyle Mowitz during a romantic Mother’s Day dinner Sunday ... leaning in for kisses and looking completely wrapped up in each other.

The two looked totally inseparable throughout the dinner ... getting cozy, exchanging affectionate looks, and acting like they were the only two people at the restaurant. Except they weren’t!

Kim’s kids were also there for the Mother’s Day outing ... which makes sense given her happy vibe. We know her kids are her world as she once iconically said, "If my girls are happy, then I don't give a f***."

Meanwhile, Kroy appears to be doing just fine himself -- with TMZ showing pics of him getting cozy with Jillian Green just the day before ... who just so happens to be Kyle’s ex.