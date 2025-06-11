Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Forced to Move Out of Home by U.S. Marshals

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's home got a visit from U.S. Marshals back in April ... and, the agents told the occupants to hit the road -- finally ending the drama with their residence.

According to legal documents ... four deputy marshals showed up to Kim & Kroy's house on April 8 to kick out everyone still living in the house.

The intervention lasted from 3:30 PM to 6:45 PM, according to the docs ... and, the box marked "ejected" was checked -- so, sounds like someone got the boot.

Worth noting ... Kim & Kroy's names are both still attached to the house -- and, the papers don't clarify who was tossed from the pad. We've reached out for more info on the exact events, so far no word back.

As you know ... Zolciak and Biermann finally sold the mansion for $2.75 million back in February after months of trying during their messy divorce.

Kim & Kroy got a ton of visits from cops at the home since they filed dueling divorce petitions in May 2023. They wanted more for the property ... but, persistent money issues and fear of foreclosure forced them to finally accept the lesser price.

Both Kim and Kroy are moving on ... with Kim recently telling us she's dating someone new -- and Kroy starting a new job just last year.