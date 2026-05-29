Mackenzie Shirilla and Mom Joke About Her 'Bumping Booty' On Jail Call

Mackenzie Shirilla's legal troubles weren't the focus of one particular jail call with her mom ... her booty was.

In a recording obtained by TMZ, Mackenzie and her mother, Natalie, spend part of a conversation laughing over comments Mackenzie received after one of her court appearances ... with a friend apparently fixated on how she looked rather than what was happening in the courtroom.

Take a listen to the exchange ... Mackenzie reads a message from a woman named Kendra, who says she watched a livestream of the proceedings and immediately noticed something different when Mackenzie walked in.

"Bro, your ass has gotten so big lmao," the messaged reads ... to which her mother exclaims, "Everybody's saying you got a bumping little booty now."

Play video content Video: Phone Call Reveals Mackenzie Shirilla Gets Sick Thinking About Fatal Crash

The lighthearted moment stands in stark contrast to other jail calls we've listened to, many of which have focused on the deadly crash case and its aftermath ... though they've also talked about her male admirers.

As we've reported, Mackenzie was convicted in connection with the 2022 crash that killed her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and his friend, Davion Flanagan. She's currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15-years-to-life and is not eligible for parole until September 2037.