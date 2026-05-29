Dominic Russo’s Sister Slams Mackenzie Shirilla’s Prison Calls About Male Admirers

"The Crash" victim Dominic Russo’s sister Christine is ripping Mackenzie Shirilla and her mom, Natalie Shirilla, for yakking about Mackenzie's male admirers while she sits in prison.

Christine's listened to the jail calls and is NOT pleased, telling TMZ ... "She knows now her calls are recorded and that people have been reviewing them, you can tell how she’s carefully using her words."

Play video content Video: Mackenzie Shirilla Chats Up Mystery Men in Prison Phone Call With Mom

Dominic's sister adds ... "And I think it’s sad her mother condones her talking to strange men she doesn’t know. Like I said 100 times, and I’ll say it again till the day I die, that woman needs to tell her daughter to pick up a Bible and beg the Lord to save her soul, NOT WORRY ABOUT STRANGE OLDER MEN. GO TO THERAPY, GET HELP FOR YOUR KID.”

Shots fired!!!

As we reported ... Mackenzie gushed to her mom about being in love with a man, Kevin, who she's been talking to while serving her sentence for being found guilty of murdering Dominic and their friend, Davion Flanagan.

Mackenzie told her mom ... "I love him. I don’t know who that is, but I love him. I don’t know how old he is. I don’t even really care that much. I just love him. Like, he's so fun to talk to." Mackenzie went on to tell her mom about two other boys, Sam and Phil.

As we reported, Mackenzie has faced a series of issues behind bars ... including allegedly participating in a sexually explicit video call with a friend.