Vanilla Ice Shrugs Off Freedom 250 Drama, Says He'd Play for Biden or Putin

I'd Play for Biden, Putin Too ... Just Let Me Rock the Mic!!!

Vanilla Ice says President Donald Trump isn't the only politician who can book him ... he'd perform for Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin or pretty much anybody else willing to dance ... and he's not apologizing for it!!!

The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday and told us he isn't sweating the controversy surrounding the upcoming Freedom 250 event in D.C. ... 'cause he's not big on politics and isn't bowing out like many of his peers.

Ice argues music should bring people together -- not divide them -- and he doesn't care who's signing the check or hosting the party. In fact, he tells Harvey he'd happily show up if Biden called asking him to perform at a family wedding.

Taking things a step further, Ice tells us he'd even play for Putin, or in Iran, because fans exist everywhere and music transcends politics.

Ice also has a message for fellow performers who've distanced themselves from the event ... and let's just say he thinks everyone could stand to lighten up a little.

As we've reported, Freedom 250 has been hit with a string of high-profile cancellations in recent days. Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC, Morris Day, and The Commodores have all backed away from the event after raising concerns about its political ties.