Vanilla Ice Lets Fans Decide Where His Rap Legacy Ranks in Hip Hop

Vanilla Ice isn't inserting himself in any hip hop convos or debates like some rappers -- he's giving fans free reign to make the decision for him!!!

We linked with the "Ice Ice Baby" all-star at LAX this week speaking pretty modestly about his career ... his signature hit was actually the FIRST rap song to top the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1990 and his debut album made him a household name selling millions of copies worldwide.

Ice maintains life in the U.S.A. was simpler in the '90s before computers controlled our lives ... bring back Blockbuster, "Beavis & Butt-Head" -- and those were just the B's!!!

Having been rapping around the globe for so long, Ice says he's heard his classic chart-topper on every corner of the earth ... such as a Russian-Turkish luxury resort!!!

The only thing left is a biopic .. although Ice is way too chill to campaign for his own movie.