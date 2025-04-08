Tony Buzbee Files to Dismiss Jay-Z's Lawsuit Against Him

Tony Buzbee is taking legal steps to try to dismiss a Jay-Z lawsuit against him, claiming they struck a deal and Jay reneged -- but Jay's camp says Buzbee is full of it.

Buzbee, the Texas lawyer famous for representing 120 alleged Diddy victims, filed new legal docs Monday to dismiss the defamation lawsuit Jay-Z filed against him in Alabama.

Tony was representing the Jane Doe who claimed Jay-Z and Diddy raped her in New York back in 2000. She ultimately dropped the rape lawsuit ... and Jay-Z then sued her and Buzbee in Alabama, where she lives, over bringing the case in the first place.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Buzbee claims Jay used his fame and fortune to bully his accuser into changing her tune and dropping her rape lawsuit.

Buzbee argues Jay-Z is suing him in the wrong court, and failed to lay out a legal basis for the suit ... and he also claims there was some sort of agreement.

In the docs, Buzbee says ... "Eventually, the relentless pressure that Mr. Carter and his associates placed upon Doe became too much for her. On February 4, 2025, an agreement to resolve the litigation was reached between Doe and Mr. Carter, through their attorneys, which included the voluntary dismissal of the SDNY Action."

But Jay-Z's camp says Tony is living in fantasy land when he suggests they reached an "agreement." Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, tells TMZ, "Total lie. He brought a false case, lost badly and was forced to dismiss quickly. End of story."

Tony Buzbee’s lawyer Marc E. Kasowitz tells TMZ … "Spiro’s statement that there was no agreement is a total fabrication. There was an exchange of emails between me and Spiro which set forth the agreement very clearly. As part of that agreement Spiro agreed to withdraw the role 11 motions for sanctions that he had brought against Mr. Buzbee’s law firm."

Kasowitz continued ... "We agreed to withdraw the lawsuit that Jane Doe had brought for rape against Jay Z and Mr. Combs even though Jane Doe continued to maintain that the allegations in that lawsuit were true, and Jay Z and Spiro agreed not to send any more people to harass and intimidate Jane Doe and her family. One-week later Jay-Z and his lawyer breached that agreement flagrantly by sending supposed investigators to harass and intimidate Jane Doe and her family."

Spiro has acknowledged in court docs, Kasowitz did reach out to him about dismissing the Jane Doe suit against Jay ... and says he told him Jay-Z "would never settle the lawsuit or pay any money to resolve it, given it was a heinous false accusation."

Spiro says Kasowitz did request they stop investigating Buzbee's law firm, but says Kasowitz claiming there was an "explicit agreement" to back off Jane Doe ... is not true.