Jay-Z Accuser Heard on Tape Admitting He Never Raped Her

The woman who sued Jay-Z for allegedly raping her when she was just 13 years old after the MTV Video Music Awards back in 2000 has been caught on an audio recording apparently admitting the alleged incident never happened.

The audio -- obtained by ABC News -- was recorded by a couple private investigators ... and, in it, the woman who filed the suit against Jay-Z walks back the claim she made in her lawsuit, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee back in December.

After the sexual assault lawsuit against Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter was dismissed, his attorney speaks exclusively to @ABC News about why the rapper is suing his accuser for defamation.



Aaron Katersky has the latest. https://t.co/a2h74cLwIp pic.twitter.com/MXNeq3w1Mt — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2025 @ABC

Listen to it for yourself ... the woman -- identified only as a Jane Doe -- can be heard telling the investigators that Jay-Z was at the party, but he never engaged in any sexual activity with her.

When asked why she claimed he did in her lawsuits, the woman replies that Buzbee "pushed" her to include Jay in the suit ... a claim Buzbee vehemently denies.

In fact, he handed over his own audio recording to ABC also featuring Jane Doe where he confronts her with these claims ... and, she replies that she never actually took back her claims.

Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, spoke with ABC News as well ... saying his client is hopeful that this will put an end to the painful saga of false claims against him.

Play video content TMZ.com

We previously told you private investigators claimed they spoke with the anonymous woman who filed the suit against Jay-Z ... with one of them, Charlotte Henderson, filing an affidavit last week stating she met with Jane Doe on Feb. 21, 2025 in the accuser's Alabama home. Henderson said she was not hired by Jay or his attorneys to perform this investigation -- and Henderson didn't say who, if anyone, was paying her.

The lawsuit -- which also claimed Diddy drugged and raped her -- was dropped in February ... however, in her dismissal, this woman says she stood by all the claims leveled in her suit. Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against the Jane Doe and Buzbee for defamation.