Jay-Z Sues Rape Accuser, Claims She Admitted Story Was Bogus

Jay-Z claims the Jane Doe who accused him of rape in an explosive lawsuit knew full well no such thing ever happened ... and now he's dragging her to court over it.

The music and fashion mogul just filed a lawsuit against his anonymous rape accuser and her attorney, Tony Buzbee.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Jay claims his accuser kept pushing her false rape story in the media and in the courts despite allegedly admitting the assault story wasn't true.

He claims the Jane Doe told Buzbee he didn't assault her and the lawyer "pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Carter in order to leverage a maximum payday."

Jay-Z says the whole thing was an "evil conspiracy" to get him to pay Buzbee a huge sum of money to keep the allegations quiet ... even though Buzbee and the woman knew they were pushing lies.

As we reported ... the woman dismissed her lawsuit last month with prejudice, meaning it can't be filed again.

Jay says she ultimately admitted to his legal team that she was lying the whole time ... and he claims Buzbee is still trying to extort him with false claims that Jay-Z's people have been harassing Jane Doe since she dropped the lawsuit.

HOV is going after his accuser and her attorney for damages. The suit's been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama, and Jay is asking for the court to allow him to sue her as a Jane Doe because he believes she has "history of mental illness and medical vulnerabilities, including instances of self-harm."

Tony Buzbee tells TMZ ... "This new case alleges the same claims as the other one they pieced together and filed in Los Angeles. Like the one in L.A., this new case in Alabama also has no legal merit. Shawn Carter’s investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened and harangued this poor woman for weeks trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story. She hasn’t, and won’t. Instead she has stated repeatedly she stands by her claims.