'Street Outlaws' Star Daddy Dave's Arrest and Alleged Crime on Video

We told you last week "Street Outlaws" star Daddy Dave was caught on video allegedly planting a GPS device under someone's vehicle -- and now we have the footage of the alleged crime.

TMZ obtained security cam video showing what purports to be Dave -- dressed in all black with a hoodie over his head -- walking down a street in Bath, New York, on the night of May 12.

In the video, the suspect squats next to the parked vehicle and then reaches beneath the undercarriage, presumably to attach the tracking device.

Bath Village Police Chief Donald Lewis tells us ... the man seen in the video appears to be Daddy Dave, whose real name is David Comstock. According to a police press release, Dave placed the tracking device under the vehicle while being recorded on video.

But Daddy Dave tells TMZ ... "It's not me. You guys are barking up the wrong tree."

Our footage also shows the suspect hurrying away from the vehicle followed by a police officer later arriving on scene to investigate, along with two unidentified people. Then came the arrest -- and you can actually see officers taking the suspect away in handcuffs on the street.

As we reported, Daddy Dave was booked into the jail in the early morning of May 13 on two misdemeanor charges, namely stalking and criminal tampering. He has since been released.