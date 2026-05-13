'Street Outlaws' Daddy Dave Planted Tracking Device on Vehicle, Police Allege

The arrest of "Street Outlaws" star Daddy Dave earlier today has an unusual twist, TMZ has learned ... Dave was caught on video planting a GPS tracking device on someone's vehicle, according to police.

Bath Village Police Chief Donald Lewis tells TMZ ... the street racer -- real name David Comstock -- was arrested Wednesday morning in Upstate New York and booked into the Steuben County jail on two misdemeanors -- stalking and criminal tampering.

Lewis said the trouble began late Tuesday night when the victim called police saying that someone tampered with his vehicle.

The chief said officers quickly responded and spoke with the victim, who explained he recognized Daddy Dave on his Ring camera, which recorded Dave allegedly committing the crimes.

Right around the same time, Daddy Dave also reached out to the PD and met with investigators, according to Chief Lewis. After Dave fully cooperated, detectives went to check out the vehicle in question and discovered the GPS device attached to it, Lewis added.

Dave was promptly arrested and thrown in jail, before being released at his arraignment. During the court hearing, the judge put in place a restraining order requiring Dave to stay away from the victim. As for why Dave allegedly did what he did ... Chief Lewis declined to give a motive.