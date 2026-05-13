'Street Outlaws' Daddy Dave Arrested For Stalking in New York

Daddy Dave from "Street Outlaws" is living up to the name of his TV show ... he just got arrested for allegedly stalking someone.

The reality star, whose real name is David Comstock, was booked into the Steuben, New York, jail early this morning for misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor criminal tampering. In case you're wondering, the tampering offense is meddling with another person's property to cause them a huge inconvenience.

In addition, Comstock posed for a mugshot, and we gotta say he doesn't look very happy, but who can blame him under the circumstances. For now, Comstock is being held without bail.

As for what he did specifically, well, we still don't have the details. However, we've made some inquires and will update you once we get word.