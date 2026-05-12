Brandon Clarke Was Scheduled to Appear in Court on Drug Charges Days After Death

Memphis Grizzlies' star Brandon Clarke was supposed to face an Arkansas judge -- set for just days after his sudden death yesterday ... and court records show the late NBA player had been staring down a series of serious criminal charges.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Clarke had been charged with felony trafficking a controlled substance ... after authorities say they discovered illegal narcotics -- including popular painkiller Kratom -- during a traffic stop in April.

Prosecutors also hit Clarke with a felony count of fleeing in a vehicle or conveyance exceeding the posted speed limit ... with authorities saying he attempted to evade cops during the alleged incident.

The list of charges didn’t stop there ... Clarke was additionally hit with 3 misdemeanors ... possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance under 4 ounces, improper passing on the left, and speeding more than 15 miles over the limit.

Court officials had scheduled Clarke to appear before a judge on May 15 ... that was before he suddenly died yesterday ... and the case now cannot proceed in light of the tragic news.

As we previously reported ... The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency call around 5 PM on Monday ... and when paramedics got to the scene, Clarke was declared deceased.

TMZ Sports confirmed with authorities that Clarke's death is being investigated as a possible overdose, with officials saying they found drug paraphernalia inside the home where the Memphis Grizzlies' player was staying Monday.