YouTuber Lil Narcyz Found Dead in Croatia Weeks After Disappearance

Polish YouTuber Lil Narcyz's disappearance has come to a tragic end ... authorities say the 23-year-old internet star was found dead in Croatia nearly a month after he vanished without a trace.

Nikodem Czyżewski -- better known online as Lil Narcyz -- had been missing since early April, last contacting his family on April 8. Police in Gliwice, Poland announced their search was officially over after receiving confirmation his body had been discovered in Croatia.

Cops say investigators chased down every lead they could while trying to locate the influencer, whose disappearance sparked concern among his massive online fanbase.

Lil Narcyz built a following of more than 450,000 YouTube subscribers thanks to his edgy comedy videos, lifestyle content, and provocative diss tracks ... some of which racked up millions of views. But despite his huge online presence, the creator had largely stepped away from posting in recent years. His final upload hit YouTube back in November 2021.

After news of his death spread, devastated fans flooded the comments section of his old videos with tributes and heartbreak messages ... mourning the sudden loss of the once-viral creator.

Authorities have not publicly revealed a cause of death.

He was 23.