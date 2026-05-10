Kristin Smart Remains Not Found After New California Property Search

Investigators searching for Kristin Smart’s remains wrapped up operations Saturday at a California property connected to the family of the man convicted in her killing -- but officials say the evidence of human remains recovered did not belong to Kristin.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies completed their search at a home belonging to Susan Flores in Arroyo Grande -- a Central Coast community located northwest of Los Angeles -- her son, Paul Flores, was found guilty in 2022 of murdering Smart. Her body has never been located.

Authorities have not released many additional details about the search, though officials previously said evidence led investigators to believe human remains may once have been present on the property.

Specialists in soil analysis and human decomposition were reportedly brought in to collect samples during the investigation ... however, in the statement, the sheriff’s office said investigators remain dedicated to locating Smart and ultimately returning her to her family.

As we previously reported ... investigators are looking into the 1996 disappearance of the California college student, they recently revealed they've found evidence of human remains on a property linked to her convicted killer. Unfortunately, the search continues steadfast.