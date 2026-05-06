Kristin Smart Murder: Property Searched for Remains, 30 Years After Disappearance

Authorities carried out a search warrant Wednesday at a California property linked to Paul Flores, who was convicted in the 1996 killing of 19-year-old college student Kristin Smart.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the search took place in the Central Coast city of Arroyo Grande, at Paul Flores' mother Susan's property. Smart's body has never been found.

In the statement, the sheriff’s office emphasized its continued commitment to finding Smart’s remains and returning her to her family ... adding that no further details are being released at this time.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow also addressed the search, emphasizing continued coordination between agencies.

He said his office has been working alongside the sheriff’s office since Flores’ 2022 conviction to fulfill a shared commitment to Smart’s family and the community ... noting the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation assisted with the search, and Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth helped secure the warrant.

Dow added while those with knowledge of Smart’s whereabouts could come forward at any time, authorities remain "firmly committed to using every lawful tool available to locate Kristin’s remains and to support her family until she is brought home."