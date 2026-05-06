Rapper JaYy Wick Arrested in Florida Shooting Case, Charged With Attempted Murder

Play video content Video: Attempted Murder Charges: The Moment Rapper JaYy Wick is Taken Into Custody Bay County Sheriff's Office

JaYy Wick -- an independent rap artist based in Atlanta -- has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man in Florida.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said Wick -- government name Donald Anderson -- was arrested after they say they received a report of a shooting late at night on Saturday, April 25 ... and found an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the course of the investigation, cops say they spoke to the alleged victim ... who identified Wick as the man who shot him.

Cops say the man told them he'd gone down to the beach while Wick was there to provide protection. He says when Wick was walking back, the man said "You straight?" to Wick ... and claims Wick responded "yeah" before turning around and shooting him without any argument or physical altercation.

The alleged victim told cops he had a gun with him, but he wasn't holding it when he says Wick shot him.

According to the department, Anderson fled the scene after the shooting and performed a show at Vibez -- a night club in Panama City, in the Florida Panhandle.

A warrant was issued for Anderson's arrest ... and cops say they took him into custody, without incident, on May 5 after spending about a day trying to track him down. The BCSO posted video of the arrest -- with Wick calmly waiting while officers slapped cuffs on him.

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BCSO states Anderson faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years to life if convicted on the first-degree attempted murder charge.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said, “We will not tolerate this kind of violent behavior in Bay County. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are. If you come to Bay County to commit these crimes, we will find you and hold you accountable.”