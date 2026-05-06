Texas Murder-Suicide Couple Was Featured on Food Network With Guy Fieri

The Texas couple found dead in a murder-suicide with their 2 young children were featured on the Food Network with Emmy-winning TV host Guy Fieri.

The bodies of Matthew Mitchell, 52, his wife, Thy Mitchell, 39, and their 8-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were discovered Monday with fatal gunshot wounds in their upscale Houston home, according to police and published reports.

More is now being learned about Matthew and Thy. The two were well-known restaurateurs in Houston and they owned two popular bistros -- Traveler's Table and Traveler's Cart.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Traveler's Table was showcased on Guy Fieri's Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” Matthew and Thy posed for a photo in 2021 with Guy when the famous TV host visited them at the restaurant. Traveler's Table also posted a Facebook video showing Guy entering the establishment.

As we reported, the Houston PD issued a press release Tuesday, saying officers responded to the couple's home for a welfare check Monday evening after family members had not heard from them since the night before.

Police noted, "Evidence on scene indicated the incident was a murder-suicide in which the male shot the three victims and then shot himself." Investigators have not released a motive.

Thy’s sister, Ly Mai, posted on Facebook that their family is "grieving deeply" as they make funeral arrangements.