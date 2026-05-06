'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton's Alleged Texts With Ex-Wife Used as Evidence

"General Hospital" star Steve Burton submitted alleged texts from his ex-wife, Sheree Burton, as part of their bitter custody battle ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the texts Steve says he exchanged with Sheree as they fought over custody and visitation issues for their 11-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

In one alleged text, dated March 14, 2026, Steve wrote, “This is manipulation” when talking about Sheree allegedly enrolling Brooklyn in a summer program in California, which Steve insists is a problem since he planned to travel with the kid.

Steve added, “I know your priority is not having her spend time with us. Activities do not Trump time with family. Again this is something you signed and you decided to neglect that and now put it on [Brooklyn] .. and now you get to say dad won’t let you…when you should have said it’s not gonna work.”

In the alleged exchange, Sheree scoffed at Steve in response, saying Brooklyn wanted to enroll in the summer activity and said Steve was well aware ... adding that Steve was the one who wanted to move to Tennessee, not her. Sheree finished with “Please just enjoy your weekend with your daughter. I’m done talking about this."

Later, Steve said, “The truth is, you’ve never been willing to work with anything. If you were, we never would’ve gone to court in the first place just to see my daughter.”

In an email from September 2025, Steve’s legal team told Sheree that he planned to move to Tennessee due to the high cost of living in California, adding he was working excessively while commuting 20 hours each week. The lawyer said it all "created substantial stress that is now taking a toll on his health, and he has recently received a sobering reminder of the need to slow down.”