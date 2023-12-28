'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Settles Divorce

"General Hospital" star Steve Burton has finalized his divorce ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge signed off the settlement reached by Steve and his now-ex-wife, Sheree Gustin, on Wednesday ... agreeing to joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, Jack and Brooklyn.

Steve's paying Sheree $12,500 per month for child support ... $10,000 for 9-year-old Brooklyn and $2,500 for 17-year-old Jack.

When Jack turns 18 at the end of March, Steve's child support obligations to him will go away ... but he’ll continue to fork over the $10K for Brooklyn until she turns 18.

Steve and Sheree also agreed to waive any and all rights to spousal support ... but he's going to pay her $50,000 in $ 2,500-per-month installments.

TMZ broke the story ... Steve filed for divorce in July 2022 after 23 years of marriage, only two months after he claimed Sheree was having a baby and he wasn't the father.