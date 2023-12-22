Ali Wong Files For Divorce From Husband Justin Hakuta

Ali Wong is looking to start the new year off as a single woman… because the comedian just filed for divorce from Justin Hakuta.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Ali filed Friday in Beverly Hills, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The date of separation is listed as April 10, 2022 ... which, as you'll recall, is just days before they announced their separation online.

Ali and Justin share two daughters together, who are 8 and 6 years old -- and Ali is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

In terms of spousal support and divvying up assets, the docs say Ali and Justin are currently in mediation ... and the intention is to resolve any issues themselves. Ali says the couple had a prenup, which she is now asking the court to enforce.

The 2 met at a wedding in 2010 and tied the knot 4 years later. During their 8-year marriage, Ali has become a huge star in the world of comedy, while Justin made a name for himself as an entrepreneur -- most notably as the former VP for GoodRx.