Kirsten Storms Says She Called Cops After Alleged Hacking Amid Restraining Order Drama

Play video content 4/9/26 Video: Kirsten Storms Says She Called Police After Alleged Hacking Amid Restraining Order Drama Instagram / @kirstenstorms

Actress Kirsten Storms claimed she called police to report alleged hacking of her phone -- months after her ex-husband Brandon Barash was granted a protective order against her ... TMZ has learned.

On April 9, the actress posted an odd Instagram video captioned, "Update on cellphone hacking situation, apt break-in and investigation by Franklin PD."

Kirsten said she had been MIA from Instagram for weeks due to the alleged drama. She said her devices had been hacked while she lived at an apartment building in Tennessee.

Kirsten said she'd been "unable to get on my Instagram." She said when she connects to Wi-Fi on her cell phone, "certain things start happening." The soap star said emails are deleted, and things go missing.

The actress said there was an active police investigation into the matter.

As TMZ first reported, Kirsten's ex -- Brandon, who also starred on "General Hospital" -- was granted a temporary restraining order against the actress. The court found the actress had been suffering a mental health crisis.

Brandon claimed Kirsten had been bouncing between hotels and friends' homes. He claimed she had been "experiencing delusions and hallucinations" in mid-2025. He said she seemed to get better for a bit ... only for things to take a turn.

In his petition, Brandon claimed one of Kirsten's friends told him she believed the actress was abusing Adderall. The court signed off on the restraining order, but allowed Kirsten supervised visitation with their 12-year-old daughter.