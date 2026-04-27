'General Hospital' Star Kirsten Storms' Ex Granted Restraining Order Due to 'Mental Health Crisis'

Kirsten Storms' ex-husband Brandon Barash claims the soap star is exhibiting concerning behavior and he fears for their son's well-being, and now a judge agrees she is suffering from a mental health crisis ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Brandon pleaded for an emergency restraining order against Kirsten, and got it approved.

Brandon -- who also starred on "General Hospital" -- said following their divorce, they moved separately to Tennessee. He said Kirsten's landlord sued her for eviction, and "instability with housing has been a recurring theme" for his ex.

He said from September 2024 until June of 2025, Kirsten never maintained a permanent residence, and either stayed with friends or at hotels ... but frequently changed hotels because she was convinced people were "following her and the child to her room."

Kirsten and Brandon have a 12-year-old daughter.

In addition, Brandon claims Kirsten's car's about to be repossessed, and he's had to loan her $5,000 ... which he says remain unpaid.

Brandon claims the housing instability and other issues cause him "great concern of [Kirsten's] ability to adequately care for the minor child." Brandon points out Kirsten has been a well-paid actress, having recurring and long-standing roles on several soap operas since the late 1990s.

He claims on May 19, 2025, Kirsten reached out to him and told him she was "experiencing delusions and hallucinations" and "didn’t think she should have the child for her parenting time."

He said his current wife helped Kirsten get into a hospital, where she was placed on a psychiatric hold. Once released, Brandon said Kirsten acted as if nothing had happened.

Brandon claims in November 2025 Kirsten called him, telling him people were breaking into her apartment, removing things and placing them into her car to "mess with her."

He claims one of Kirsten's friends told him she believes the actress is abusing Adderall and, possibly, other substances ... and has had "repeated episodes of melting down, being triggered, hearing things/voices that weren't there."

Just this past weekend, Kirsten posted a video claiming she'd been hacked.

Brandon has asked the court to make Kirsten undergo a mental health evaluation, but it's unclear if that's happened yet.

For now, Kirsten is allowed supervised visitation with their daughter ... and this week, the judge is scheduled to review the status of the restraining order.