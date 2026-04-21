Taylor Frankie Paul Will Eventually Return for 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

Taylor Frankie Paul will return for "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" at some point ... however, her main focus remains her family and kids, TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Taylor's priority remains her kids and family, but she is not completely cutting off ties with the show, as we're told she will film at some point.

Our sources tell us cameras will go up nearly immediately ... even as early as this week, and the entire cast and production crews are supportive of Taylor returning to the hit Hulu show when she's ready.

We broke the story ..."The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" is set to pick cameras back up following an unexpected pause involving TFP and baby dad Dakota Mortensen.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Explosive 911 Audio Revealed Draper Police Department

Production sources tell TMZ ... the Hulu series is going back into production soon, after being put on pause mid March of this year -- following a heated blow up between TFP and Mortensen during filming of season 5, when Dakota claimed Taylor was violent towards him.

We previously broke the story, cameras had gone down back in suddenly back in March, due to a recent alleged domestic violence incident involving TFP and Mortensen -- since then, more accusations have come to light through documents, 911 audio, and body cam footage obtained by TMZ -- all stemming from multiple incident occurring over the past 3 years.

Play video content Video: Watch Dakota Mortensen Talk to Police After 'Mormon Wives' Filming Hiatus Draper Police Department

However, as we reported, police investigated the abuse claims, and their findings went to the district attorney who ruled TFP will NOT be prosecuted for her alleged involvement.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Utah judge ordered Dakota to stay 100 yards away from Taylor until a hearing later this month, when the court will determine if either party will be awarded a permanent restraining order against the other.

As TMZ first reported, Dakota filed for a temporary protective order in March. He claimed she attacked him in February 2026 and listed multiple alleged incidents from their past. The court granted Dakota’s petition and awarded him temporary custody of their son, Ever.

Taylor filed her own petition against Dakota, claiming he was the abusive one during the relationship. In her filing, she claimed Dakota was possessive and jealous of her being on "The Bachelorette" -- which was yanked from being aired after we published video from the incident back in 2023.