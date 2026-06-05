'Love Island' Huda Mustafa's Restraining Order Fight With Ex's GF Ends After Text Leak

The ex-girlfriend of "Love Island USA" star Huda Mustafa's ex-boyfriend Louis Russell looks like she's calling off the dogs ... seemingly dropping her effort to get permanent court-ordered protection from Huda ... weeks after alleged texts of Huda crashing out surfaced.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, there was a hearing today as part of Nicole Olivera's restraining order petition against Huda ... but it looks like Nicole and Huda failed to appear.

As a result, the judge dissolved all the temporary restraining orders and dismissed the case for lack of prosecution.

Nicole dated and has a child with Louis, the Netflix reality star who recently broke up with Huda. Prior to Huda and Louis' split, Nicole asked the court to order Huda not to come near her or her home.

In her paperwork, Nicole claimed Huda tried to break into her L.A. home in February after sneaking into her apartment complex.

She said Huda threatened to kill herself and made a bunch of terrifying threats against her, her daughter, and Louie's son.

Nicole also included alleged texts Huda sent to Louis, which she argued showed Huda was erratic and showed up to her apartment complex.

Among the messages Huda allegedly sent Louis ... "I'm going to ur baby moms house. In the uber now. I'm about to be at niks. Why are you not answering?" ... "ARE U CHEATINH ON ME. I remember where u told me her window was." There was also a screenshot of an Uber trip to Nicole's apartment.

The alleged text chain showed Huda sent a photo of her outside of Nicole's complex to Louis ... as well as a message reading "I'm standing here until u come out. I'm not leaving … u don't love me … u never did."

The court granted Nicole a temporary restraining order requiring Huda to stay 100 yards away ... but now the order is dissolved.