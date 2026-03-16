Huda Mustafa Threatened BF Louis Russell's Kid, His Baby Mama Claims

Big drama for Huda Mustafa ... her boyfriend Louis Russell's ex-girlfriend is seeking court-ordered protection from the "Love Island" star, alleging Huda threatened to kill herself and tried to break into her home.

Nicole Olivera beelined it to court Thursday and filed for a restraining order against Huda, who she claims threatened her and Louis' baby boy and broke into their Los Angeles building.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Nicole claims Huda swore on her daughter's life she was going to kill herself and then made a bunch of "terrifying" and "extremely mentally unstable" threats against herself, her daughter, and Nicole's son before showing up to Nicole's home and breaking into the building.

Nicole says the alleged incident went down in February ... and she says Huda threatened to knock their doors down. She says police were called. TMZ reached out to LAPD ... they say they have no record of the call.

In the docs, Nicole says Huda has also harassed her on social media ... and she claims Huda's actions have made her fear for her son's life and her own safety.

A judge signed off on a temporary restraining order ... and now Huda is barred from getting within 100 yards of Nicole, her son, and their home.

We reached out to Huda ... so far no word back.