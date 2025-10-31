'Love Island' Huda Mustafa Dropped by Huda Beauty Over N-Word Controversy

'Love Island' star Huda Mustafa is paying the price for her seriously bad-timed livestream laugh ... 'cause a major makeup brand just pulled the plug on their partnership.

Huda Beauty -- the brand helmed by makeup mogul Huda Kattan -- dropped a statement Friday morning on IG, saying while they don’t believe the "Love Island USA" star’s actions reflect her true character, they still found the whole thing pretty upsetting.

The brand said that members of the community -- and on their own team -- were hurt, and they made the call to end their partnership with Huda. They’ve also scrubbed any related content from their social pages and in-store displays.

The statement stresses accountability is key in moments like this, adding they hope something meaningful comes out of the situation.

Important to note -- Huda did her best to take accept responsibility, apologizing to Olandria Carthen after appearing to laugh when a caller used the N-word during a livestream with her BF, Louis.