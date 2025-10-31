'Love Island' Huda Mustafa Dropped by Huda Beauty Over N-Word Controversy

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Love Island USA' Huda Mustafa Dropped By Major Make-up Brand ... Over N-Bomb Laughter

By TMZ Staff
Published
huda mustafa huda kattan main getty
Getty

'Love Island' star Huda Mustafa is paying the price for her seriously bad-timed livestream laugh ... 'cause a major makeup brand just pulled the plug on their partnership.

Huda Beauty -- the brand helmed by makeup mogul Huda Kattan -- dropped a statement Friday morning on IG, saying while they don’t believe the "Love Island USA" star’s actions reflect her true character, they still found the whole thing pretty upsetting.

Huda Mustafa instagram post

The brand said that members of the community -- and on their own team -- were hurt, and they made the call to end their partnership with Huda. They’ve also scrubbed any related content from their social pages and in-store displays.

Louis Russell Huda Mustafa getty
Getty

The statement stresses accountability is key in moments like this, adding they hope something meaningful comes out of the situation.

huda mustafa sub getty swipe
Getty

Important to note -- Huda did her best to take accept responsibility, apologizing to Olandria Carthen after appearing to laugh when a caller used the N-word during a livestream with her BF, Louis.

huda mustafa love island sub getty swipe
Getty

Huda explained she was caught off guard by the slur and nervously laughed out of pure awkwardness. Louis also issued his own statement, saying that as a person of color, he fully understands how harmful that word is ... and apologized as well.

