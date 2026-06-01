Cassie Slams Man Claiming She Drugged Him With Diddy, Shows His Supportive Text

Cassie is slamming the former male model who claims she and Diddy drugged him during freakoffs ... she says the man initially supported her after she spoke out against the disgraced mogul and changed his tune when Diddy cut her a fat check.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Cassie says Edmond Laurent’s claims against her should be thrown out.

Cassie claims that after telling her story about Diddy’s abuse in 2023, Edmond reached out to her via text and wrote, “Hi hope you ok i’m sorry I didn’t know he was doing that to you. I will definitely be a witness for you. Edmond. L.”

She says the only thing that changed between Edward sending the supportive text and filing his lawsuit against her was Cassie settling her bombshell lawsuit against Diddy for $20 million.

Cassie says Edmond's "repulsive use of the judicial system and the attempt to make a victim into an abuser should not be" allowed by the court.

She slams his lawsuit as "baseless and harassing" and says it disincentives "actual victims from coming forward or testifying truthfully as a government witness."

Cassie admits she participated in the freak-offs with Diddy, but has contended she is a Diddy victim.

In his lawsuit, Edmond, who has appeared in music videos for Britney Spears and Lil' Kim, claimed he was the victim of sexual battery and assault.

Edmond claimed he believed Cassie and Diddy drugged him by putting Rohypnol and ketamine in a drink.