The Black Crowes Fans Leave Mid-Show After Band Rips U.S.A. Chant, on Video

Play video content Video: Black Crowes Audience TMZ.com

The fallout from The Black Crowes' onstage political dust-up on Sunday didn't end with boos ... it kept rolling straight toward the exits.

Check out the video we obtained ... concertgoers can be seen popping up from their seats and streaming out of the venue following frontman Chris Robinson's controversial comments during the band's Tampa show.

The clip shows a steady flow of fans heading for the aisles while others remain seated as the concert continues. Several sections appear noticeably in motion as attendees make their way toward the exits -- no longer interested in sticking around after the tense exchange.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

As we previously reported, a screen allegedly showed the band's Black Crowe character dressed as Uncle Sam, prompting "U.S.A." chants. Robinson replied by saying, "Thanks for the geography lesson" ... before doubling down with, "I don't know what you have to be so proud of right now."

While plenty of fans stayed put, enough people filed out to make it clear the comments didn't land well with a sizeable portion of the crowd.