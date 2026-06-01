Mexican Influencer Paola Márquez Found Dead Inside Her Home at 30

A popular Mexican content creator cherished by millions online has died ... and fans are now mourning her loss.

Paola Márquez, a social media influencer with more than 2 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, was found unresponsive inside her apartment in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Saturday. Emergency responders were called to the scene, but she was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

Authorities are reportedly investigating her death as a possible suicide. An official cause of death has not been announced.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Paola's father, Hércules Márquez Balderas, who shared an emotional message on social media -- ending with "rest in peace my princess." A funeral mass honoring the influencer was held Monday.

Paola built a massive online following through lifestyle, travel, and personal content ... attracting a loyal audience that followed her day-to-day life and adventures.

Following news of her death, fans flooded her social media pages with tributes, condolences and messages celebrating the impact she had on their lives.

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Her passing has also drawn attention to some of her final social media posts, with many followers reflecting on her recent content as they grieve the loss of the popular creator.

Márquez was 30 years old.

RIP