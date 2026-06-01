Rick Adelman, Longtime NBA Coach, Dead At 79

Rick Adelman, who spent nearly 3 decades in the NBA as a coach, has died at the age of 79, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced on Monday.

The cause of death is unknown.

After seven seasons in the National Basketball Association as a player, Adelman joined the Portland Trail Blazers as an assistant coach in 1983 ... serving in the role until 1989 when he was hired as head coach.

Adelman coached the Blazers, led by now Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler, to two NBA Finals ... before being let go in 1994.

Rick wasn't without a job for very long, spending only one season away from the bench.

Coach Adelman went on to serve as head coach for the Golden State Warriors (2 seasons), Sacramento Kings (8 seasons), Houston Rockets (4 seasons), and the Minnesota Timberwolves (3 seasons).

Adelman's time in Sacramento was especially successful. He led the Kings to eight straight playoff births.

SAC remembered their former head coach after his passing, describing him as a "beloved coach whose leadership, character, and vision helped define an era of Kings basketball that inspired our city and captivated fans around the world."

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The Kings added ... "Coach Adelman represented the very best of Sacramento basketball, and he will be remembered for the way he inspired those around him – with humility, integrity, kindness, and an unwavering belief in the power of teamwork. His leadership helped establish a culture that continues to resonate throughout our organization today."

"Our thoughts are with Mary Kay, his family, friends, former players, and all who loved him.”

In total, he spent 29 years on an NBA bench as coach -- 23 of them as head coach -- wracking up an astounding 1,042 wins.