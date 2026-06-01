Serena Williams Announces Tennis Comeback

Serena Williams' retirement from tennis didn't last long -- the 39-time Grand Slam winner in singles and doubles just announced she's coming back.

Good news travels fast. pic.twitter.com/R7x7EFPUJ8 @serenawilliams

The 44-year-old superstar dropped the news via a Nike ad ... which shows her on the court as her phone blows up with calls and texts.

As she reaches for her phone, the words "Guess everybody heard the news" appear on the screen ... and then Williams says, "I gotta change my number."

The development comes after reports she would play doubles at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club next week ... and months following her re-entry into the anti-doping program, a requirement for any active player.

That move sparked plenty of rumors of a comeback ... but Williams swore in December it wasn't what it looked like.

"Omg yall I'm NOT coming back," Williams said on X at the time. "This wildfire is crazy-"

It never seemed like a definitive end to her career after her 2022 U.S. Open ... and she often said she was done "for now."

That's clearly changed ... and folks have to be excited to see the biggest name in the sport make a grand return.