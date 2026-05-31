Cody Rhodes Wants WWE Match on Decommissioned Aircraft Carrier

Get Me On An Aircraft Carrier!!!

Play video content Video: Cody Rhodes TMZSports.com

We have boxing at the pyramids and MMA at the White House ... so how should WWE get in on the random location gimmick??

Cody Rhodes tells TMZ Sports he'd love to take it back to 1993 and throw down on a decommissioned aircraft carrier -- Yokozuna and Lex Luger style!!

We caught up with the American Nightmare out in NYC this week ... and hit him with a number of topics as he signed autographs for fans.

When asked about promotions doing fun side quests, he had an idea for how wrestling can give fans a similar experience.

Rhodes brought up Luger's iconic body-slam on the USS Intrepid as something he'd like to do himself ... and we gotta agree -- that would be epic!!

When asked about the Knicks reaching the NBA Finals, Rhodes told us he thinks it's a combination of a really good basketball team ... and, of course, the Danhausen effect.

Play video content Video: Danhausen Wants to Sit With Kylie and Timothée After Cursing Cleveland Cavaliers