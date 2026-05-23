WWE's Ludwig Kaiser Returns as Mexican Wrestling Star After Battery Arrest

Fresh off his arrest for battery in Florida ... WWE's Ludwig Kaiser was back in the wrestling world, but in a totally different role in Mexico and the crowd there just loved it!

Kaiser (real name: Marcel Barthel) turned into his alter ego -- the mask-wearing El Grande Americano -- for the cheering crowd Friday night at his very own "Serenade for El Grande Americano" rally in the Kings League Dome in Mexico City.

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Video shows El Grande getting pumped up and emotional, wiping tears from his eye slits as he high-fives with fans.

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Another clip shows the wrestler looking dapper in his suit behind the scenes ahead of his upcoming mask vs mask match at Noche de Los Grandes next Saturday.

El Grande's rally was supposed to go down Thursday ... but it got moved to Friday after his arrest Wednesday for battery in Orlando, Florida.