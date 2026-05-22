Play video content Video: Trump Shares A.I. Video of Him Literally Tossing Stephen Colbert Into a Dumpster X / @realDonaldTrump

President Trump continues to celebrate the end of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" ... and his latest message is a doozy.

DT just shared an A.I. video on social media of himself tossing the talk show host into a dumpster ... and then dancing to his beloved "Y.M.C.A."

As you know ... Colbert had his final show last night after CBS pulled the plug on the long-running staple -- a move brass said was a financial decision, but plenty think it was political due to SC making Trump a routine target.

The outlandish video marks the second attack from the president on Colbert today ... the first came this morning when Trump said he couldn't believe Colbert "lasted so long" -- nearly 11 years -- at the network. Of course, Trump labeled Colbert a "no talent" TV comedian who had "no ratings" and "no life."