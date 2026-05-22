Stephen Colbert Trots Out A-Listers to Say Farewell to 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert's final farewell to "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" was memorable mostly for its star power!

Colbert brought out a bunch of A-list celebs Thursday night to help him say goodbye to his show and his fans after over 10 years and 1,800 episodes.

One high-profile person who wasn't present -- and not directly mentioned -- was President Trump, who became Colbert's archenemy before 'The Late Show' recently got canceled by CBS.

As everyone knows, Trump and Colbert were always at war over their divergent political beliefs, and many think that the prez pressured CBS to give the show the ax. CBS says the show was a money loser.

During his opening monologue last night, Colbert talked about what 'The Late Show' meant to him and his staff, calling it "The Joy Machine."

He also discussed back in the day with Comedy Central, highlighting his old show, "The Colbert Report," in which he promised he would "feel the news at you" instead of just reading it. Colbert said that his job was different on 'The Late Show' ... which was to "feel the news with you."

Colbert also thanked the crowd for giving him the energy to do the "best possible show we could have for you for the last 11 years.”