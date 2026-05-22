Jon Bernthal’s 11-Year-Old Daughter’s ‘Punisher’ Payday Revealed

Jon Bernthal’s 11-year-old daughter scored a massive payday for working with her dad on his latest "Punisher" project, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the contract Addie Bernthal signed on July 15, 2025, to appear in Disney+’s "The Punisher: One Last Kill" … a TV special for the streaming service.

Jon’s wife, Erin Bernthal, signed the paperwork.

Per the deal, Addie was paid $4,326, which is the weekly scale, plus one pro-rated date for a total of $5,191.20. The agreement guaranteed Addie 5 days of work