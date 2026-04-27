Marvel Comics Legend Gerry Conway Dead at 73

Marvel Comics writer and former Editor-in-Chief Gerry Conway -- who co-created "The Punisher" -- has died at age 73.

Marvel posted the news on Monday ... but it is not clear when Conway died, or how.

Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Comics and Franchise, said in a statement ... "Gerry Conway was a gifted writer. He was thoughtful, deeply attuned to the emotional and moral core of storytelling, and a wonderful and articulate advocate for comics and creators. His writing has inspired all of us at Marvel, and will continue to inspire generations of writers, readers and fans to come."

Of all the contributions he made to the stories of iconic Marvel characters ... he is best known for co-creating the anti-hero character The Punisher. Currently, Jon Bernthal plays the fan-favorite character both on the Marvel TV series and in the upcoming movie "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

The legendary writer is survived by his wife, Laura Conway.

Marvel extended its deepest sympathies to Conway's family, friends, and fans around the world.

He was 73.