Ronettes Singer Nedra Talley Ross Dead at 80

Nedra Talley-Ross, the last surviving original member of The Ronettes, is dead.

The group announced Nedra's death Sunday in a social media post, saying ... "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Nedra Talley Ross’ passing. She was a light to those who knew and loved her."

Nedra's official cause of death is unclear.

Nedra helped found The Ronettes ... alongside her cousins, Ronnie Spector and Estelle Bennette.

The group was iconic in the 1960s ... with a huge influence on pop music ... and they're best known for their hit song, "Be My Baby."

The band's statement continues ... "Nedra’s voice, style and spirit helped define a sound that would change music. Her contribution to the group’s story and their defining influence will live forever. Rest peacefully dear Nedra. Thanks for the magic."

Nedra was 80.