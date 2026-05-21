Rep. Ilhan Omar Says Donald Trump is a Bad Parent if He Skips Don Jr.'s Wedding

Rep. Ilhan Omar has more issues with Donald Trump than his political views ... she's questioning whether he's a good parent.

Jacob got the Congresswoman from Minnesota Thursday leaving Capitol Hill, and asked about the Prez saying he may be too busy to attend Donald Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson this weekend in the Bahamas.

Play video content Video: President Trump Says Iran Crisis May Keep Him From Attending Son Donald Trump Jr.’s Wedding Fox News

Trump said it wasn't a great time because he had "other things" going on, including the Iran War.

Omar says a good parent would make time for his son's special day, adding Trump has time to golf and fiddle with the White House ballroom during the war. At one point she laughingly says, "Worst parent in the world."