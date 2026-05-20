Rep. Ilhan Omar Rips DOJ Investigation For Alleged Immigration Fraud

Play video content Video: Rep. Ilhan Omar Criticizes DOJ Investigation Over Alleged Immigration Fraud TMZ.com

Rep. Ilhan Omar is going nuclear over Vice President J.D. Vance's declaration she's under investigation for alleged immigration fraud, telling TMZ DC ... the probe is nothing more than a racist, creepy, and weird conspiracy theory.

Jacob got the Congresswoman from Minnesota leaving her office on Capitol Hill, and asked her about the Veep breathing new life into claims she married her own brother to get U.S. citizenship.

Play video content Video: Rep. Ilhan Omar Under DOJ Investigation, Vice President J.D. Vance Says Fox News

Omar says Republicans have been out to get her since President Trump's first administration, but she denies any wrongdoing.

What's more, she says it should be obvious the prez and the Dept. of Justice have nothing on her ... because she's still on her J-O-B in DC.

Ilhan says it's disgusting and disturbing that so many people still believe the conspiracy theory, but, at this point, she says it's par for the course. If she's actually worried about a DOJ probe, her smile and body language definitely don't show it ... watch the video.