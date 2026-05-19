Rep. Ilhan Omar Under Investigation by DOJ, Vice President J.D. Vance Says

Play video content Video: Rep. Ilhan Omar Under DOJ Investigation, Vice President J.D. Vance Says Fox News

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is under investigation by the Department of Justice ... so says Vice President J.D. Vance.

The Veep addressed the media in the White House's James S. Brady Press Briefing Room ... and he was asked about previously saying Rep. Omar "definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America."

Vance says the DOJ's reviewing the situation ... and, while he doesn't want to "prejudge" an investigation, he feels there's "something fishy" going on -- especially when it comes to her marital status. Vance and others in the administration have advanced a conspiracy theory that Omar married her own brother.

The Justice Department will determine if Omar ultimately committed a crime and if there's enough evidence to prosecute, Vance says ... and, if there is, they'll go after her.

Omar's no friend of the Trump administration ... frequently sparring with the prez over immigration policy as well as more personal attacks -- like just last year when he called at her to "get the hell out" of the country.

For her part, Omar's called Trump a "criminal" and "liar" ... and she's decried the USA's recent campaign against Iran. However, she did give Trump some props after he got marijuana reclassified from a Schedule I drug to a much lower designation of Schedule III.