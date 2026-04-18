Rep. Ilhan Omar Claims Accounting Error Made It Appear Net Worth Exploded

Representative Ilhan Omar says she and her husband aren't multimillionaires as indicated in their last tax return ... an accounting error just made it look that way.

Here's the deal ... Omar's 2024 financial disclosure form claimed she and her husband, Tim Mynett, had somewhere between $6 million and $30 million in assets -- a massive increase from her 2023 disclosure.

Many people online -- mostly right-wingers, though some centrists and left-leaning people as well -- called out the representative from Minnesota ... demanding to know how the couple developed a vast fortune overnight.

Welp, Omar's team says it was all a mistake ... an accountant incorrectly listed several companies Mynett's part of as pure assets -- without factoring in the liabilities.

Omar didn't notice the discrepancy, her spokesperson said, because she isn't involved in those businesses ... and she trusted the accountant to do the filing correctly.

According to the Wall Street Journal ... in the filing for 2025, Omar now says she and her husband are worth between $18,004 and $95,000 -- a pretty massive difference.

WSJ also reports the amended filing shows between $102,503 and $1,005,200 in 2024 income from the assets Omar and Mynett own. Omar has between $15K and $50K worth of student loans and between the same range of credit card debt.

President Donald Trump has tried to paint Representative Omar as a fraudster benefitting from an alleged welfare scam in her home state. Omar has repeatedly denied the allegations and fired back by saying the prez is obsessed with her.

The Office of Congressional Conduct -- a nonpartisan agency that looks into possible misconduct by members of Congress -- sent a letter to Omar last month demanding answers about the filing ... which her attorney immediately responded was due to the mistake.