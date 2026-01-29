Ilhan Omar's Alleged Syringe Attacker Federally Charged With Assault

The man seen on video spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with a liquid substance has been charged with assaulting her during the performance of her official duties, TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, the feds say not only did Anthony James Kazmierczak confess on body cam that he squirted liquid on Omar, he also gave a possible motive.

The papers say after spraying the liquid -- now officially identified to have been water and apple cider vinegar -- on the congresswoman, videos show him turning and saying she was "splitting Minnesotans apart."

Not only that, the feds point to a Facebook post from 2021 in which they say Kazmierczak shared a cartoon depicting Omar -- the Democratic U.S. Representative from Minneapolis -- saying "Security for me ... None for thee" while embracing a security guard and holding a "Defund Police" sign.

The cartoon also says "Omar and the squad spent a combined $100,000 on security last quarter," apparently implying Omar was interested in keeping herself safe but not her constituents.

Play video content

And even worse ... the papers say a close associate of Kazmierczak recalled a phone conversation years back where Kazmierczak allegedly said, "Somebody should kill that bitch" in reference to the congresswoman.

Omar was addressing a crowd at a town hall meeting at the time of the attack. She had just called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign when a man leaped out of his seat and charged at her.