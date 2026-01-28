Who Is Ilhan Omar? What to Know About the Minnesota Congresswoman

Made A Name For Herself In Politics

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) represents a district of the city of Minneapolis, and she's known for her progressive views and outspoken tendencies, which have earned her the support -- and ire -- of many ... including the president of the United States.

Here's a look at the politician's background and see how she dealt with a surprising attack during a town hall meeting this week ... on her home turf.

Omar's Family Left Somalia When She Was Young

Omar was born in Somalia's capital city, Mogadishu, in 1982, and her family fled the country's civil war when she was just 8 years old, reports The New York Times.

Omar and her family spent time in a refugee camp in Kenya before they emigrated to the United States in 1995, where they originally lived in Arlington, Virginia.

The congresswoman's family eventually moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota -- home to the United States' largest Somali community. She's claimed she was bullied for wearing a hijab during her school years.

Omar became a U.S. citizen in 2000 when she was 17 years old, according to the Associated Press, and she subsequently attended North Dakota State University.

Omar Is An Outspoken Progressive ... And Has Been Criticized By Trump

Originally an educator with the University of Minnesota and a nutrition coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Education, Omar was elected to Minnesota's House of Representatives in 2017, and she began representing Minnesota's 5th congressional district in Congress two years later.

She quickly became known as one of the most progressive members of Congress, and she's been part "The Squad," a nickname for a few female left-wing Democrats in Congress, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib.

Omar has received criticism for her stance on Israel, and was criticized by many for claiming the United States' support for Israel is "all about the Benjamins" in 2019 ... she later apologized for her remark.

She's also been a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump since his first term ... Trump recently referred to her as "garbage" during a cabinet meeting in December 2025, according to The Wall Street Journal ... and he's accused her "massive fraud" in Minnesota, claiming she has $44 million. He's also amplified debunked claims she married her brother.

Omar Was Attacked at a Town Hall Meeting in 2026

Omar was attacked at a town hall in Minneapolis on January 27, 2026 -- she was sprayed with an unidentified liquid -- described later as apple cider vinegar -- while she was addressing constituents. Omar didn't appear to be harmed by the substance and returned to speaking following the disruption.

President Trump weighed in on the incident shortly after it occurred ... and claimed it was "probably" set up by Omar.