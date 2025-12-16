Who Is Nick Reiner? What to Know About Rob Reiner's Son

Nick Reiner went through difficult years as an adolescent dealing with addiction issues, although he seemed to turn things around in his adult years. However, the son of Rob and Michele Reiner ended up in the news for all the wrong reasons in 2025 -- when he was arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents.

We're going to take a look into the former screenwriter's background and see what led up to and took place after the deaths of his actor-director father and his photographer mother.

Nick Struggled With Addiction As A Teenager

Nick is Rob and Michele's second-youngest child. He was raised alongside his older brother Jake and his younger sister Romy. He also has a stepsister, Tracy, who his father adopted during his marriage to her mother, Penny Marshall.

Nick struggled with drug use in his younger years, using both meth and heroin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He also went through stints of homelessness in several states, and he was in and out of rehab facilities for years, People reports.

Nick said he went through a period when he would "roll the dice" on his personal safety, but he'd successfully completed a stay at a rehabilitation facility at age 19 and was looking forward to his future prospects.

He Wrote A Movie Partially Based On His Experiences

Nick co-wrote the screenplay for the movie "Being Charlie," which was partially based on his own experiences with addiction.

The film -- which starred Nick Robinson, Common, and Cary Elwes -- was directed by Rob, who also served as one of the producers.

Discussing the film, Nick told former Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Zeitchik he'd gone through a time when he "wasn’t sure I wanted to" share his story through the film.

Nick told Variety his relationship with his father had strengthened throughout the production of the film. He said he wanted to branch off and work on his own projects following the movie's release.

Nick Was Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder

Family sources told us Rob and Michele had become increasingly frustrated over the last few months of 2025 about Nick's alleged mental health and substance abuse issues -- which apparently culminated at a Christmas party in L.A. hosted by Conan O'Brien on Saturday, December 13.

Nick seemed out of place and displayed concerning behavior at the function, according to people at the party ... before he got into an loud, intense argument with his father, after which his parents left.

Rob and Michele were found dead with multiple stab wounds inside their Brentwood home the next day by daughter Romy.

Nick had reportedly checked into a hotel in Santa Monica early Sunday morning, and a large amount of blood was later found in his room. Nick was found and arrested about 20 miles away, near L.A.'s Exposition Park, Sunday night, about 6 hours after his parents were discovered dead.