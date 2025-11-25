Who Was DELAROSA? What to Know About the Late Singer and Influencer

Maria De La Rosa -- also known as DELAROSA -- had a promising singing career lined up, boosted by her solid social media presence. But her plans came to a sudden halt in November 2025 when she was shot to death in Los Angeles.

We're going to take a look into De La Rosa's background and check out the circumstances surrounding her sudden death.

De La Rosa Released Her Debut Single In August

De La Rosa was in the process of growing her music career in the months before she died ... she released her debut single, "No Me Llames," in August 2025.

The singer's track hadn't yet broken 1,000 listens on Spotify as of November 2025.

She promoted her work through her Instagram account, where she occasionally shared photos taken during sessions in a recording studio.

One of De La Rosa's final Instagram posts showed her relaxing in a studio holding a bass guitar ... writing in Spanish she was "busy cooking in the stu."

She Amassed A Solid Following On Instagram

De La Rosa was an influencer, racking up more than 42,000 followers.

Most of the late singer's content was centered on showing off expensive purchases and her travels.

The comments sections of De La Rosa's final Instagram posts became spaces to memorialize the singer following her death.

Several music industry figures -- including record producer Jimmy Humilde and Los Gemelos de Sinaloa member Juan Moises -- posted about the singer's death.

De La Rosa Was Shot And Killed In A Parked Car

De La Rosa was sitting in a parked car with two other people in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles around 1:30 AM Saturday, November 22, 2025 ... two male suspects ran up to the car and opened fire, witnesses told LAPD, according to KTLA-TV.

A family member tells TMZ Maria was the only victim struck by gunfire in the car ... we're told Maria was sitting in the passenger seat of the car when the two assailants fired through the driver's side. The two other people in the car -- a male and a female -- were not hit, according to the family member.

A private party reportedly took the singer to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.