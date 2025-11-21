Who Is Fatima Bosch? What To Know About The New Miss Universe

Fatima Bosch must be feeling like she's on top of the world right about now ... because she was just named Miss Universe.

Her victory was a bit controversial, as she had a heated exchange with one of the annual pageant's higher-ups -- and her eventual victory was questioned by a portion of the event's fanbase.

We're going to take a look into the background of the beauty pageant winner and see what led up to her being named the newest Miss Universe.

Fatima's Originally From Tabasco State

Fatima was born and raised in Teapa, in Mexico's Tabasco state, according to HOLA! USA.

The new Miss Universe was always interested in working in the fashion industry, and she studied fashion and apparel design during her days at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City, reports Cosmopolitan.

Fatima told HOLA! she wasn't always keen on entering beauty pageants, and she admitted she used to have "a poor impression" of the events.

However, she eventually got over her aversion, and she was named the Flor de Tabasco 2018 pageant winner.

She Had A Verbal Altercation With Miss Universe's Director

Fatima was crowned Miss Universe Mexico in September 2025, and she jetted off to Thailand to compete in the Miss Universe competition.

However, she became the subject of intense attention in early November 2025, when she had an altercation with Miss Universe Thailand's director, Nawat Itsaragrisil.

Itsaragrisil was speaking during a sash ceremony and accused Fatima of not participating in a promotional photoshoot ... and he called her a "dummy" ... prompting her to walk out of the room. Several other contestants followed suit in support.

Miss Universe Organization President Raul Rocha Cantu later released a statement about his "great indignation" toward Itsaragrisil for showing a "lack of respect" to Fatima during the ceremony.

Fatima's Victory Was Controversial

Although Fatima remained in the pageant, several judges quit prior to the final crowning ceremony, including the president of the Miss Universe selection committee, Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie.

Fatima won and was officially named Miss Universe on November 21, 2025.

Certain fans of the pageant didn't exactly come out in support of Fatima afterward, and many felt as if fan favorites from Thailand, the Philippines, or Cote d'Ivoire should have won.