Who Is Joe Manganiello's Fiancée Caitlin O'Connor?

How Caitlin O'Connor Ended Up Becoming Engaged To An Actor

Joe Manganiello's going to be starting a new phase in his life pretty soon ... because he just announced his engagement to his fiancée Caitlin O'Connor!

The performer and the actress had only dated for a few years before he decided to pop the big question ... hey, when you know, you know!

We're going to take a look into the background of the lucky lady and see how she ended up planning a future with the actor.

She Was Raised in Pennsylvania

Although O'Connor was born in Los Angeles, she spent her childhood in Pennsylvania, according to Page Six.

The performer eventually headed back to the West Coast to attend UCLA, where she studied English and minored in theater.

It's also worth noting the performer got a bit of hands-on acting experience at the Magic Kingdom, as she reportedly played Princess Aurora at Disneyland.

She's also been pretty open about her love for Disney on social media, and she got back into costume -- as Tinkerbell, at least -- for Halloween back in 2023.

She's Worn Several Hats in Her Professional Life

O'Connor's stayed pretty busy throughout her career in Hollywood, as she's worked as an actress in various film and television productions, according to her IMDb page.

The performer's work hasn't just been on-camera, either, because she's listed as a producer on five projects.

Plus, O'Connor's also worked as a reporter for various outlets over the course of her career.

The actress has interviewed several celebrities throughout her work as a reporter ... do the names Hailey Bieber or Post Malone ring any bells?

Caitlin Met Joe at a Party for 'Winning Time'

On to the juicy stuff ... O'Connor and Manganiello first met in September 2023 at a party for the HBO series "Winning Time," in which Caitlin appeared, according to E! News.

The two set off dating rumors when they were spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles in each other's company ... just two months after the news about his split with his now ex-wife, Sofia Vergara, was revealed.

The pair went on to make their red carpet debut at a gala held in New York City three months later.

An insider spoke to Us Weekly at the time and claimed the reason O'Connor and Manganiello worked so well as a couple was due to their "easygoing" personalities.

Joe Revealed They're Engaged at Film Festival

Manganiello made the big news about their relationship -- and upcoming plans for marriage -- with O'Connor at the San Diego Film Festival in October 2025.

The performer revealed he'd asked the actress to marry him during his acceptance speech for the Career Spotlight award, and he thanked her for supporting him throughout the course of their relationship.

The thing is, engagement rumors between the two had been swirling ever since June 2025, when she was spotted with what looked like a diamond ring on her ring finger during a trip to Italy.